Rick Pitino Has Elevated St. John's to Ranking It Hasn't Seen in 34 Years
The Red Storm have been rolling under second-year coach Rick Pitino.
The St. John's Red Storm, fresh off a road victory at Gampel Pavilion against Big East foe UConn last Friday night, has elevated to its highest ranking in the AP poll in 34 years.
The Red Storm appeared as the No. 9 team in men's college basketball's latest AP poll released on Monday. It's the first time that St. John's has been the highest-ranked Big East team in an in-season AP Poll since January of 1991.
At 21–3 on the season and 12–1 in Big East play, the Red Storm appeared primed to earn a high seed in the NCAA tournament and compete for a conference crown next month.
There have been no shortage of reclamation jobs in the Hall of Fame career of Rick Pitino, but this might be his best work yet.
