Rick Pitino Had a Hilarious Plan for Celebrating St. John's Big East Title Win

The Red Storm decidedly defeated the Creighton Bluejays 82–66.

Brigid Kennedy

St. John's Rick Pitino laughs with broadcasters after winning the Big East title on March 16, 2025.
St. John's Rick Pitino laughs with broadcasters after winning the Big East title on March 16, 2025. / Fox Sports / X /.Screenshot
The St. John's Red Storm defeated the Creighton Bluejays for their first Big East tournament title since 2000 on Saturday night, and head coach Rick Pitino had an extremely hilarious answer regarding his postgame plans.

Asked by Fox Sports' Rob Stone how he was going to celebrate the big win, Pitino quickly replied, "I'm going to drink a quart of Jameson's." The rest of the broadcasters cracked up in turn.

Watch that quip below:

It was just a joke, but you wouldn't blame him if it were somewhat true, too. For one thing, St. Patrick's Day is upon us. And for another, maybe the man just needs a drink, seeing as the Red Storm were down in the first half of the game only to charge back with a vengeance in the second.

The players very clearly got the job done—the final score was 82–66—but a stressful game calls for a bit of Jam-O.

With the W, St. John's also clinched an automatic bid for the NCAA March Madness tournament, selection for which will start Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

