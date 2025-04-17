Son of Former NBA All-Star Enters Transfer Portal After One Season at Cal
Andrej Stojakovic is on the move again.
The junior-to-be was a key player at Cal this season, averaging 17.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, but has decided to search for greener pastures and entered the transfer portal on Thursday according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports. He spent his freshman season at Stanford before transferring to Cal last offseason and has entered the portal with a "do not contact" tag.
Stojakovic is the son of Peja Stojakovic who was a three-time NBA All-Star and won an NBA title in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks. He was most known for his seven-plus seasons as a member of the Sacramento Kings.
The younger Stojakovic was a McDonald's All-American in 2023 and was a top 20 recruit nationally according to 247Sports. The 6'7" forward led the 14-19 Golden Bears in scoring, blocks (1.2), and minutes (33.4) per game this season and should garner plenty of interest.