South Carolina Guard MiLaysia Fulwiley Set to Enter Transfer Portal
South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley will enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the Gamecocks, sources told The Greenville News on Friday.
Fulwiley helped the Gamecocks win a national title during her freshman season, and South Carolina was just the runner-up to UConn in the national title game this month. Fulwiley's decision comes as a shock to the college basketball world.
While entering the portal is no guarantee that she will ultimately leave the Gamecocks, one reason for Fulwiley's decision could be that South Carolina just landed Florida State transfer guard Ta'Niya Latson earlier this week. Adding another guard to the squad could limit Fulwiley's minutes overall.
Should she leave, wherever Fulwiley heads to will result in a big move for the sophomore as she grew up in Columbia, S.C.
During South Carolina's postseason run, Fulwiley averaged 10.3 points per contest. Her best performance came in the Sweet 16 vs. Maryland when she scored 23 points and tallied five rebounds.
Fulwiley was a key player coming off the bench during her sophomore season. In 39 game appearances this past year, she averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.