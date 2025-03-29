South Dakota State Promotes Assistant to Replace Coach Eric Henderson
South Dakota State may have lost coach Eric Henderson to Drake, but it didn't take long for the Jackrabbits to replace him.
Assistant coach Bryan Petersen is being promoted to replace Henderson, South Dakota State announced Saturday afternoon.
"Bryan has stood out to me since he joined our athletic department,” athletic director Justin Sell said in a university release. "He’s done a remarkable job not only recruiting current and future Jackrabbits to South Dakota State, but also developing them to the point of creating a longstanding championship culture."
Petersen played as a guard for Iowa State from 2008 to '09, ranking in the Big 12's top 20 in assists in both years. He coached in the junior college ranks before catching on with the Jackrabbits.
Long a model of mid-major consistency, South Dakota State has made seven NCAA men's tournaments since its mid-2000s transition to Division I. Henderson coached the Jackrabbits for six years, compiling a record of 129-60.