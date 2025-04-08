SI

Sports Illustrated’s 2024–25 Men’s College Basketball All-Americans

The 10 best players in the country elevated the game in a historic and entertaining season.

SI Staff

Broome leads the first team of Sports Illustrated’s All-Americans.
Broome leads the first team of Sports Illustrated’s All-Americans. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The confetti has fallen, and the Florida Gators are the 2024–25 men’s basketball champions. Sports Illustrated looks back on the season and selects the first and second team All-Americans.

First Team

Cooper Flagg, freshman forward, Duke Blue Devils

Flagg was the consensus national player of the year after leading Duke in nearly every major statistical category this season, putting together one of the best all-around campaigns any 18-year-old has had in the sport. 

Johni Broome, senior forward, Auburn Tigers

In addition to averaging a double double as one of the best big men in all of college basketball, Broome helped power the Tigers to the SEC regular-season title by several games—notable given how historically great the conference was in 2024–25.

Walter Clayton Jr., senior guard, Florida Gators

Transitioning to point guard full-time this season, Clayton has been one of the best players in the country even before he started lighting it up during March Madness. He led the Gators to a national championship and SEC tournament title and has turned into one of the best shotmakers in basketball right now.

Braden Smith, junior guard, Purdue Boilermakers 

Purdue’s floor general won the Bob Cousy Award as the game’s top point guard and was the Big Ten’s Player of the Year after averaging 15.8 points and nearly nine assists per game. 

Mark Sears, senior guard, Alabama Crimson Tide

The fifth-year senior is a rare veteran in the sport who has helped carry his team to new heights, including the Tide’s first Final Four last year and back to the Elite Eight this season after averaging almost 19 points per game. 

Second Team

RJ Luis Jr., junior guard/forward, St. John’s Red Storm

Bad ending in the NCAA tournament notwithstanding, Luis will always be remembered as an essential part of Rick Pitino elevating St. John’s back into a powerhouse. The Big East Player of the Year averaged over 18 points and seven rebounds per contest. 

JT Toppin, sophomore forward, Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Red Raiders’ Elite Eight run was driven in large part by Toppin, a transfer from New Mexico who immediately became one of the most productive bigs in the sport. 

John Tonje, senior guard, Wisconsin Badgers 

No transfer made a bigger impact this season than Tonje, who came with little fanfare after an injury-riddled season at Missouri to transform the Badgers’ offense and emerge as a bona fide NBA prospect.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, senior center, Creighton Blue Jays

Kalkbrenner’s career marks at Creighton are remarkable, with nearly 2,500 points, 1,200 rebounds and 400 blocks. He raised his game to new heights in his fifth season of college, averaging nearly 20 points per game to lift the Bluejays to the Big Dance. 

L.J. Cryer, senior guard, Houston Cougars

Cryer’s 123 made threes this season is a remarkable feat, especially considering he did it at a 42.4% clip. His shotmaking lifted the Cougars to their best season yet under Kelvin Sampson. 

