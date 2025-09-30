Sports Illustrated’s Men’s College Basketball Preseason Top 25: No. 24 Gonzaga

19-Year-Old Gonzaga phenom Mario Saint-Supéry (@M_SaintSupery) was OUTSTANDING for Spain’s 🇪🇸Senior National Team in the 2025 EuroBasket



Averages:

16.9 Minutes

8.4 Points (33.3% 3PT | 91.7% FT) (3rd)

2.8 Assists (2nd)

1.4 Rebounds

1.0 Steals (2nd)

9.0 Efficiency (3rd) @ZagMBB pic.twitter.com/dvistjIMSR