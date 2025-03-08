St. John's Beats Marquette in Overtime With Electric Buzzer Beater
St. John's survived quite the test on Saturday and in electric fashion, winning 86–84 over Marquette in overtime thanks to a last-second layup made by Zuby Ejiofor.
The No. 6 Red Storm looked to be in trouble near the end of regulation, but RJ Luis Jr. saved the day with 10 seconds left by making a layup to tie the game. That basket forced the game into overtime, where the score remained extremely close throughout the whole five minutes.
The last couple seconds were pure chaos. Luis failed to make a three-point basket with seven seconds left, and No. 20 Marquette got the rebound. But, Marquette's Chase Ross accidentally passed the ball right into the hands of St. John's Kadary Richmond, who passed the ball quickly to Ejiofor. Ejiofor then shot the ball as the buzzer went off. Talk about an electric buzzer beater.
This was also a wild way to end St. John's standout season. Coach Rick Pitino has led the Red Storm to heights that the program hasn't reached in over 30 years.
St. John's ended the regular season with a stellar 27–4 record. They'll be a sneaky good team to watch in the NCAA tournament this month.