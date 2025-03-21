Fans Were Shocked by St. John’s Bench Sniper Celebration vs. Omaha
The St. John's Red Storm had a slow start to their first round game against Omaha in the NCAA men's basketball tournament. The No. 2 seed fell behind 7–0 before Rick Pitino was forced to call a timeout just over three minutes into the game.
Fortunately for the Johnnies they were eventually able to get the offense going and went on a 16–2 run later in the half. After a Simeon Wilcher three gave them a 28-22 lead, CBS showed one of the players on the bench laying on the floor pretending to be a sniper.
While this might not have been the most appropriate celebration in 2025, people certainly reacted strongly to the St. John's bench sniper. At the very least they were in awe of the absurdity of the decision.
St. John's ended up taking a 33–28 lead into halftime.