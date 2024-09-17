Drake London’s Gun Celebration Almost Cost the Falcons on Late TD Against the Eagles
The Atlanta Falcons stunned the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 walking away with a 22-21 victory on Monday Night Football. Kirk Cousins led a game-winning drive taking the team 70 yards in 1:05 and threw a touchdown pass to Drake London to tie the game at 21.
That's when things got interesting. London celebrated by pretending to fire a gun into the air while standing right next to an official. A flag was thrown and the game-winning extra point had to be taken from 48 yards out.
Luckily, kickers are awesome these days and Younghoe Koo drilled it. Here's the entire sequence that flipped the result of the game.
London was penalized for what the NFL considers a "violent gesture." Deshaun Watson and David Njoku were previously fined for gun-related celebrations last season.
Because London was penalized in the game, he may escape a fine, but we shall see.