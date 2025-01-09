Stanford Star Welcomes Dancing Young Fan Into Wholesome Postgame Interview
Stanford senior forward Maxime Raynaud had a big night Wednesday, notching his 12th double-double of the season with 19 points and 14 rebounds in the Cardinal's 70–59 win over Virginia Tech.
But he didn't have quite as good of a night as one young fan who stuck around Maples Pavilion to properly celebrate the win.
Following the game, which bumped Stanford's record to 10–5 this year, Raynaud answered a few questions on the ACC Network's postgame show. But host Taylor Tannebaum got distracted during the interview due to a fan named Isaac dancing in the background.
Raynaud called the dancing fan over and began to take the hosting role from Tannebaum, asking Isaac for his name and what he thought of Stanford's latest win.
That's what it's all about right there.
Raynaud is having himself a stellar season so far, leading the entire ACC in both points (20.7) and rebounds (11.6) per game. He is looking to guide Stanford to its first winning season since 2020–21 and its first NCAA tournament appearance since the Cardinal's Sweet 16 appearance in 2014.
Stanford returns to the floor to host Virginia on Saturday at Maples Pavilion. And there's a good chance Isaac will be back there rooting on his favorite team after a night to remember.