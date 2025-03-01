Tennessee Rings in March With Electric Buzzer-Beater to Take Down Alabama
If you're not ready for March—well, look out, because at least one team certainly is.
Ushering the college basketball world into the third month of the year with aplomb, No. 5 Tennessee knocked off No. 6 Alabama 79–76 Saturday thanks to a buzzer-beater for the ages.
With about half a second to play, Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack—a 5.8-point-per-game scorer entering Saturday with just four double-figure games this season—launched the ball from about halfway between the three-point line and the half-court line.
Swish. Mashack coolly walked away from his game-winning shot while his teammates chased him down from behind and mobbed him.
Adding insult to injury for Crimson Tide fans, the win gave Auburn the outright SEC regular-season championship.
Mashack, the man of the hour, finished his afternoon with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists—but more importantly, he sent Tennessee fans home happy to start the sport of college basketball's signature month.