Tennessee Head Men's Basketball Coach Rick Barnes Signs Lifetime Contract With School
The Tennessee Volunteers have agreed to a lifetime contract with head men's basketball coach Rick Barnes, the school announced on Thursday.
The 71-year-old Barnes has gone 232-109 in 10 seasons, which includes a 112-67 record in SEC play. He's authored six 25-plus-win seasons, has won the SEC three times, and has taken the school to four Sweet 16s and two Elite Eights.
"Rick has taken our program to unprecedented heights, and we are absolutely thrilled to have him continue coaching on Rocky Top for the rest of his career," Tennessee athletic director Danny White said. "He has constructed this program the right way, achieving elite-level success on the court while also ensuring that all our players excel off the court."
"I am beyond grateful to Randy Boyd, Donde Plowman and Danny White for their continued belief in our program," Barnes said. "Tennessee basketball would not be where it is today without the consistent efforts of so many players, coaches and staff members whom I am forever indebted to. Their relentless dedication and the unrivaled support of Vol nation are truly why we have been so successful."
The lifetime contract for Barnes will automatically roll over each season to add one year to the contract. Barnes will coach with a three-year contract for the remainder of his time on the sidelines, per Grant Ramey of On3.