Texas A&M Knocks Off No. 1 Auburn, Its First Win Over a Top-Ranked Team
Texas A&M men's basketball icon Shelby Metcalf never did it. Neither did coaches Billy Gillispie, Mark Turgeon or Billy Kennedy.
On Tuesday, Buzz Williams guided the No. 22 Aggies to their first win over a No. 1 team in the history of their program—an 83–72 win over No. 1 Auburn that Texas A&M dominated from wire to wire.
Guard Zhuric Phelps led the Aggies with 19 points as Texas A&M moved to boost its NCAA tournament seeding position amid a cutthroat SEC race. Forward Andersson Garcia added a double-double for the 21-9 Aggies.
After the game, Williams successfully held off an exuberant home crowd from storming the court.
As Texas A&M noted Monday, the highest ranked team it had previously beaten was No. 2 Alabama in 2023.
The Aggies are scheduled to wrap up their regular season Saturday against LSU, while Auburn will meet its rival—the No. 7 Crimson Tide.