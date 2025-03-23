SI

Texas to Hire Xavier's Sean Miller As Next Head Coach

The Longhorns lost to the Musketeers in the First Four Wednesday.

Patrick Andres

Sean Miller coaches his team during Xavier's 2025 NCAA tournament loss to Illinois.
Sean Miller coaches his team during Xavier's 2025 NCAA tournament loss to Illinois. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

If you can't beat a team, take its coach.

Texas appears to be doing just that. On Sunday, Matt Norlander of CBS reported that the Longhorns plan to hire Xavier coach Sean Miller as their next boss.

The reported move comes mere hours after Texas fired coach Rodney Terry—which came on the heels of the Musketeers' 86–80 win over the Longhorns in the First Four. Terry led the Longhorns to the Elite Eight in 2023—their furthest men's tournament foray since 2008.

Miller, whose Xavier team lost 86–73 to Illinois in the first round Friday, was in his second stint coaching the Musketeers.

His first stint ran from 2005 to '10 and saw Xavier make four NCAA tournaments. The ex-Pittsburgh guard then moved to Arizona, where he made seven tournaments from 2011 to '21.

Fired by the Wildcats, Miller returned to the Musketeers and quickly guided them to two tournament appearances in three years.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Basketball