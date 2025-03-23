Texas to Hire Xavier's Sean Miller As Next Head Coach
If you can't beat a team, take its coach.
Texas appears to be doing just that. On Sunday, Matt Norlander of CBS reported that the Longhorns plan to hire Xavier coach Sean Miller as their next boss.
The reported move comes mere hours after Texas fired coach Rodney Terry—which came on the heels of the Musketeers' 86–80 win over the Longhorns in the First Four. Terry led the Longhorns to the Elite Eight in 2023—their furthest men's tournament foray since 2008.
Miller, whose Xavier team lost 86–73 to Illinois in the first round Friday, was in his second stint coaching the Musketeers.
His first stint ran from 2005 to '10 and saw Xavier make four NCAA tournaments. The ex-Pittsburgh guard then moved to Arizona, where he made seven tournaments from 2011 to '21.
Fired by the Wildcats, Miller returned to the Musketeers and quickly guided them to two tournament appearances in three years.