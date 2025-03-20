Texas 'Likely' to Move on From Rodney Terry Following NCAA Tournament Loss to Xavier
The Texas Longhorns will "likely" move on from head coach Rodney Terry following the program's 86–80 loss to Xavier in the First Four on Wednesday night, according to a report from Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.
Terry took over as the interim coach of the Longhorns during the 2022-23 season when Chris Beard was fired following a domestic violence dispute with his fiancee. Terry took Texas to the Elite Eight to earn the full-time job.
However, the Longhorns have found themselves on the bubble in each of the last two seasons. While they've made the tournament each time, expectations are sky-high at Texas, and the program looks primed to move on from Terry after failing to advance out of Dayton on Wednesday night.
Terry is 62-36 at Texas with three NCAA tournament appearances. He also formerly held coaching jobs at Fresno State and UTEP.