Texas Tech Fan Hits Epic Celebration With Patrick Mahomes After Draining Fan Putt
After an astounding putt during a TV timeout, the Red Raiders fan wasted no time finding the Chiefs star courtside.
A basketball court is 94 feet long at the college level.
94 feet? No problem for one Texas Tech fan, who was picked out of the crowd during Monday night's contest against No. 4 Houston to hit a crosscourt putt on the floor during a TV timeout.
Not only did the fan make the putt in front of a sold out crowd at the United Supermarkets Arena, but he got to celebrate with a pretty cool observer courtside—former Texas Tech quarterback and current Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.
As chaos ensued following the made putt, the Texas Tech fan sprinted across the court and met Mahomes for a midair celebration as the crowd went crazy.
Not a bad night for that fan in Lubbock.
