Texas Tech Star JT Toppin Earns Questionable Ejection Early in Game vs. No. 6 Houston
The No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders traveled to No. 6 Houston on Saturday in one of the biggest games of the day in college basketball.
In order for the Red Raiders to pull off a road upset, a big game was needed from sophomore star JT Toppin, who entered the contest averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds on 56.1% shooting from the floor on the season.
Unfortunately for Toppin, his night ended prematurely before the first media timeout of the first half, thanks to some suspect officiating.
Toppin caught a pass on the left wing and faced a double team. He jumped up to make a cross court pass, and his right leg caught the groin of Houston forward Joseph Tugler. The play didn't look intentional in the slightest, but upon review, Toppin was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected from the contest.
Toppin came back onto the court after being assessed the technical, but was shocked when he realized he was ejected from the game.
The Red Raiders will now need to rally around the absence of Toppin for the rest of the game to pull off the upset in Houston.