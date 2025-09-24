Top 10 Contenders for 2025–26 Men’s College Basketball National Player of the Year
Last year’s national player of the year race in men’s college basketball was a highly entertaining one, with a veteran superstar in Johni Broome holding the edge for much of the season until Cooper Flagg’s dominant close removed all doubt. We could be in for similar drama in 2025–26 thanks to the return of some of the best players in the country combined with an elite crop of freshmen who could take the sport by a storm. Who are some of the top names to know in this year’s NPOY race? Sports Illustrated breaks down the early top 10.
The Returning Superstars
Braden Smith, Purdue
Smith has a chance to solidify himself as one of the best point guards in college basketball history with a monster senior year. Bobby Hurley’s long-standing career assists record is in reach, as is delivering Purdue its elusive first national championship. The biggest thing that could stand in the way of smashing Hurley’s record is added talent on the Boilermakers: Israeli freshman PG Omer Mayer is a major talent who might allow Smith to take on a more manageable minutes load than the one he shouldered last season.
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Toppin went from uber-productive mid-major freshman to consensus All-American sophomore at Texas Tech, and is now back for a third year of college with a chance to be the sport’s best player. He’s a double-double machine who stacks up buckets and boards even without set plays being drawn up for him. He should see more time at power forward this season with the addition of Luke Bamgboye at center.
The Elite Freshmen
Cameron Boozer, Duke
Boozer is likely the safest bet in this loaded freshman class to be in the NPOY conversation. He has been a force at every level of youth basketball, stacking up 20-point, 10-rebound stat lines against every type of competition and winning at an elite level everywhere he has played. His candidacy might get dragged down a bit by constant comparisons to Flagg’s otherworldly freshman campaign a year ago, but Boozer should be one of the most productive players in the country on a preseason Top 10 team.
Darryn Peterson, Kansas
Peterson is the most talented guard prospect to hit college basketball in some time. He’ll get quite the spotlight as the clear best player on one of the sport’s biggest brands in Kansas. Peterson’s three-level scoring ability and skill in ball screens should make him one of the toughest covers in the Big 12, though his teammates will need to prove consistent enough threats to take pressure off him in the half court.
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Dybantsa signing at BYU is a program-changing move, adding a potential No. 1 pick to a roster that already features plenty of star power. He’s an elite scorer who already looks like a pro with his ability to create separation and draw fouls. He may end up seeing his scoring numbers diminished a bit by the presence of two other outstanding guards in Richie Saunders and Rob Wright III, but leading BYU to a high seed in the NCAA tournament and Big 12 contention would make a big statement.
Stars in New Places
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Lendeborg stuffed the stat sheet at UAB, averaging north of 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists per game and emerging as a potential NBA first-rounder in the process. He spurned the pro process for one more year in college and transferred to Michigan, where Dusty May will feature him in an offense that elevated Danny Wolf into a first-rounder from Yale. Lendeborg’s high motor and versatile skill set gives him a very high floor, and being an all-league level guy on a Top 10 team would place Lendeborg squarely in the NPOY conversation.
Donovan Dent, UCLA
Dent was one of the best point guards in the country a year ago at New Mexico, lifting the Lobos to the NCAA tournament and emerging as one of the most exciting players to watch in all of college hoops. Now, he’ll suit up for his hometown school for his final year of eligibility, with a chance to elevate a Bruins offense that was missing high-level point guard play a year ago. With regular-season matchups against Smith, Bennett Stirtz and many of the other high-level point guards in the Big Ten, he’ll have plenty of chances to prove his mettle.
Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
Stirtz had a ridiculously good first season at the Division I level at Drake, posting elite efficiency numbers despite his incredibly high usage. He’s intimately familiar with Ben McCollum’s offense and is the perfect trigger man to lead it. McCollum will surround him with elite three-point shooting and stingy defense. If he can lift Iowa to the upper echelon in the Big Ten, he belongs in the NPOY conversation.
Breakout Bucket-Getters
Labaron Philon, Alabama
Philon had one and a half feet out the door for the NBA (even informing the Tide staff initially that he was turning pro) but reneged at the 11th hour, returning for what should be a starring role in one of the highest-powered offenses in the sport. Philon was dynamic as a freshman, taking over games at times with his pace, handle and ability to get others involved. Now, he’ll handle a much higher usage role with Mark Sears having graduated.
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Pettiford was the super sub on last season’s Auburn Final Four team and now will get given the keys after several key graduations. He’s electrifying with the ball in his hands, marrying elite speed and change-of-pace with impressive hops for a guy who stands barely over 6 feet tall. How efficient he is in a high-usage role is worth watching, but don’t be shocked if he’s one of the top scorers in the SEC this season.