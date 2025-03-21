Travis Kelce Lays Out Why Drake Is His Favorite March Madness Cinderella Pick
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made his March Madness Cinderella pick on a new episode of the New Heights podcast this week, as he pumped up the Drake Bulldogs in the West region of the bracket.
Kelce is rooting hard for the Bulldogs in this year's NCAA tournament.
"The West has one of my favorite teams in the NCAA right now, and that's Drake," Kelce said. "Drake University, they have a fun story. Their coach and four of their players are from Division II. They got some guys that could play, although I think Missouri is a really good team, and that's going to be a tough game for them. That's like my Cinderella team this year. I'm rooting for them."
Kelce's alma mater Cincinnati didn't make the field this year, so naturally he had to gravitate elsewhere for his rooting interests.
What school could be better than a mid-major from Des Moines?