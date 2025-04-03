Ex-Michigan Guard Tre Donaldson Announces Transfer to ACC School
Having helped Michigan make the Sweet 16 this year, guard Tre Donaldson is on the move once again.
Donaldson is transferring to Miami, he announced in a Thursday afternoon Instagram post. The 21-year-old Tallahassee, Fla. native averaged 11.3 points per game in 2025.
He helped catalyze a sensational turnaround for the Wolverines, who shook off their worst record since 1961 to go 27-10 in year one under coach Dusty May. Michigan defeated UC San Diego and Texas A&M in the NCAA tournament before bowing out to Auburn—Donaldson's old team—in the Sweet 16.
With the Tigers, Donaldson averaged 4.7 points per game in two seasons.
Donaldson enters a Hurricanes program in transition following coach Jim Larranaga's abrupt December retirement. Former Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas will lead the program next year, and his task is to turn around a program that posted its worst record in program history (7-24) in '25.