UConn's Alex Karaban Had Perfect Reaction After Dan Hurley Rejected Lakers
The UConn Huskies will have coach Dan Hurley back with the program for the foreseeable future. On Monday, Hurley turned down interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, who had hoped to lure him to the NBA to replace Darvin Ham.
Hurley officially declared his intent to remain in Storrs on Monday, prompting boisterous reactions from the college basketball world, including UConn forward Alex Karaban.
Karaban, who announced in late May that he'd be returning to Connecticut for the 2024-25 season, couldn't hide his excitement over his coach's decision. He posted a GIF on X, formerly Twitter, of the pair celebrating after one of their back-to-back national championship wins.
Karaban figures to be one of the team leaders for the Huskies in 2024-25, given how many key players from last year's roster has graduated or declared for the NBA. He averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds during the 2023-24 season while starting all 39 games. He should shoulder an even larger role next season.
Entering his junior campaign, Karaban has won national titles in each of his first two collegiate seasons. On Monday, he made clear how elated he was about his coach's decision to turn down the Lakers in pursuit of the three-peat.