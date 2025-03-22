SI

College Hoops Fans Were in Awe of UConn Beating Arkansas State by Almost 70 Points

An absolute beatdown.

Josh Wilson

Bueckers scored 11 points in the huge win. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The UConn Huskies made clear that they should not be doubted in the NCAA tournament when they put up 103 points in their opening game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Even more impressive was the margin of victory: A whopping 69 points.

Four Huskies scored in double digits, and the defense was on point, holding Arkansas State to single digits in two quarters. Final score: UConn 103, Arkansas State 34.

Even the most optimistic of UConn fans had their jaws on the floor after this one:

Next up for UConn is the winner of Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota State. Last season, the Huskies lost in the semifinal round, and they haven't been to the final since 2022. They'll look to get back and dethrone South Carolina, the proverbial favorites as the defending champions. The earliest UConn could face the Gamecocks is in the final, certainly one of the preferred matchups by fans.

The biggest test for UConn could be No. 6, Iowa (possible Sweet 16) and No. 1 USC (possible Elite Eight). It's not an easy path, but UConn is off on the right foot.

