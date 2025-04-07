UConn Celebrates 12th Women's NCAA Tournament Title After Routing South Carolina (In Photos)
Azzi Fudd was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
The UConn Huskies won their 12th women's basketball national championship with a dominant 82-59 victory over South Carolina in Tampa.
The Huskies rolled behind Azzi Fudd’s 24 points; Sarah Strong's 24 points and 15 rebounds; and Paige Bueckers's 17 points.
Fudd was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, shooting 9-for-17 from the field on Sunday along with collecting five rebounds, three steals and an assist. While Bueckers is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, Fudd plans to play one more season at UConn.
The Huskies finished the 2024–25 season at 37-3.
In Action: UConn Dominates South Carolina
UConn Celebrates Winning 12th National Title
More March Madness on Sports Illustrated
Published