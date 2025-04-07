SI

UConn Celebrates 12th Women's NCAA Tournament Title After Routing South Carolina (In Photos)

Azzi Fudd was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

Erick W. Rasco, SI Staff

Azzi Fudd is showered with confetti after UConn won the national title Sunday in Tampa.
Azzi Fudd is showered with confetti after UConn won the national title Sunday in Tampa. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The UConn Huskies won their 12th women's basketball national championship with a dominant 82-59 victory over South Carolina in Tampa.

The Huskies rolled behind Azzi Fudd’s 24 points; Sarah Strong's 24 points and 15 rebounds; and Paige Bueckers's 17 points.

Fudd was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, shooting 9-for-17 from the field on Sunday along with collecting five rebounds, three steals and an assist. While Bueckers is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, Fudd plans to play one more season at UConn.

The Huskies finished the 2024–25 season at 37-3.

In Action: UConn Dominates South Carolina

UConn women's basketball
UConn huddles up before the start of the women's NCAA tournament title game Sunday. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
UConn Huskies
The Huskies hold tight to the ball as they scramble on the court during the first quarter. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers scored 17 points to cap her college career with UConn. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Sarah Strong, UConn
UConn freshman Sarah Strong finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Azziz Fudd, UConn
Azzi Fudd scored 24 points against South Carolina. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Azzi Fudd, UConn
Fudd (right) was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Azzi Fudd, UConn
Fudd (left) has scored 1,000 points and counting in 76 career games for the Huskies. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

UConn Celebrates Winning 12th National Title

Geno Auriemma, UConn
Geno Auriemma has won a record 12 national titles while coaching at UConn. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Auriemma and Bueckers
Auriemma and Bueckers shared a special postgame moment. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
UConn
UConn rejoiced after a dominant performance against South Carolina. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Paige Bueckers, UConn
Bueckers, holding the national championship trophy, is projected to go No. 1 in the upcoming WNBA draft. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Geno Auriemma, UConn head coach
Auriemma was emotional when talking about the Huskies after the title game. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Azzi Fudd, UConn
Fudd scored her 1,000th point during the championship game. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Paige Bueckers, UConn
A national title was the one major achievement missing from Bueckers' résumé. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

