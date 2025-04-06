SI

One Stat Shows Just How Dominant UConn Was Through Their March Madness Run

The Huskies captured the 12th NCAA title of the Geno Auriemma era.

The Connecticut Huskies captured their 12th national title on Sunday afternoon in a 82-59 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

After taking a 10-point lead into halftime, the Huskies hit the gas in the second half to earn a dominant victory in the national championship game.

UConn's freshman star Sarah Strong scored 24 points and added 15 rebounds. Azzi Fudd added 24 of her own, and star senior Paige Bueckers added 17 points and six rebounds.

The Huskies' dominant win in Sunday's title game was nothing new in this tournament. UConn's closest game in the tournament was a 14-point win in the Elite Eight over the USC Trojans.

It's fitting that the Huskies put a bow on the title-winning season with another blowout victory.

