UConn's Geno Auriemma Becomes All-Time Winningest College Basketball Coach
Geno Auriemma now stands alone in college basketball history.
With No. 2 UConn's 84–41 triumph over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night, the longtime Huskies coach officially became the all-time leader in wins among college basketball coaches on both the men's and women's sides with 1,217 victories.
Auriemma tied former Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer for the all-time record on Friday night when UConn defeated No. 16 North Carolina 69–58.
In the midst of his 40th season on the Huskies' bench, Auriemma has compiled a career 1,217–162 record (.883 winning percentage) with 23 Final Four appearances and 11 national championships. UConn has pulled off six perfect seasons in that span, including in 2015–16, the program's most recent national title.
Auriemma has coached some of the greatest women's basketball talents throughout his tenure in Storrs, including WNBA legends Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart. He's currently coaching another talented roster expected to contend for a national championship this season, a group led by senior guard Paige Bueckers.
All-time winningest college basketball coaches
COACH
RECORD
WIN %
1
Geno Auriemma
1,217–162
.883
2
Tara VanDerveer
1,216–271
.818
3
Mike Krzyzewski
1,202–368
.766
4
Jim Boeheim*
1,015–441
.697
5
Pat Summitt
1,098–208
.841
6
Barbara Stevens
1,058–291
.784
7
C. Vivian Stringer
1,055–426
.712
8
Sylvia Hatchell
1,023–405
.716
9
Muffet McGraw
936–293
.762
10
Bob Huggins
935–414
.693
*101 wins were vacated by the NCAA due to violations in the 2004-05, 2006-07, 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons
Auriemma and the Huskies return to the court Monday night to take on Oregon State and try to earn their coach's 1,218th career win.