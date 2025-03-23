SI

UConn's Loss to Florida Snapped a Remarkable NCAA Tournament Streak

Ryan Phillips

Dan Hurley led UConn to back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024.
There will not be a three-peat in college basketball this season.

On Sunday, West Region No. 1 seed Florida beat No. 8 UConn 77-75 in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The reigning two-time champion Huskies have been eliminated from the big dance for the first time since 2022. The loss snapped an incredible streak in the NCAA tournament by Dan Hurley's program.

On March 17, 2022, the Huskies lost to New Mexico State 70-63 in the first round of the tournament. UConn then went on to win national titles in 2023 and 2024. The Huskies' next loss in the NCAA tournament came on Sunday (March 23, 2025). They went an utterly mind-boggling 1,102 days between losses in the tournament.

Hurley's on-court antics have angered a lot of college basketball fans, but the man can flat-out coach. The Huskies should be back strong next season as they have the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation led by elite guard Braylon Mullins and three other top 100 recruits.

UConn will be looking to start a new tournament streak next season.

