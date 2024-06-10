UConn Had Perfect Tweet After Dan Hurley Turned Down Lakers’ Job
Well played.
In this story:
The UConn Huskies got some great news Monday when Dan Hurley reportedly turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Lakers to stay at Storrs and try to win a third straight national title next season.
Hurley's name came out of nowhere for the Lakers job last week when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that the storied NBA franchise wanted to try to steal Hurley away from UConn with a big long-term offer.
Well, Hurley has decided not to jump to the NBA, to the delight of UConn fans everywhere. His team had a prescheduled practice Monday at 2 p.m. and the program's social media squad handled the news of the day in perfect fashion:
The nonchalance!

