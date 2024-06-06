SI

Lakers Targeting UConn's Dan Hurley as Next Coach, per Report

Andy Nesbitt

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley shouts during the Men's NCAA national championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024.
Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley shouts during the Men's NCAA national championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers' search for their next coach has taken a dramatic turn as they are now targeting UConn's Dan Hurley, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski shook up the basketball world early Thursday morning with his report that the Lakers are looking to give Hurley a massive longterm deal and that talks are going to heat up over the next few days.

Hurley has led UConn to back-to-back NCAA titles over the past two years.

Wojnarowski broke the news in a series of tweets:

We'll have more updates as they come.

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the Assistant Managing Editor of Audience Engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking & Trending News Team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. He has been working in sports media for over 20 years, appearing on Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe, and NBC Sports. He’s a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.