Lakers Targeting UConn's Dan Hurley as Next Coach, per Report
In this story:
The Los Angeles Lakers' search for their next coach has taken a dramatic turn as they are now targeting UConn's Dan Hurley, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski shook up the basketball world early Thursday morning with his report that the Lakers are looking to give Hurley a massive longterm deal and that talks are going to heat up over the next few days.
Hurley has led UConn to back-to-back NCAA titles over the past two years.
Wojnarowski broke the news in a series of tweets:
We'll have more updates as they come.
Published