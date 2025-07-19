Unrivaled Women's Basketball League Announces NIL Deals With Several College Stars
Unrivaled, the professional women's 3-on-3 basketball league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart in 2023, continued its impressive growth by announcing NIL deals with several college stars on Saturday.
Unrivaled signed the following players to NIL deals, with amounts yet to be disclosed:
- Lauren Betts, UCLA
- Sienna Betts, UCLA
- Madison Booker, Texas
- Audi Crooks, Iowa State
- Azzi Fudd, UConn
- Milaysia Fulwiley, LSU
- Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
- Flau'jae Johnson, LSU
- Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State
- Olivia Miles, TCU
- Kiki Rice, UCLA
- Sarah Strong, UConn
- Syla Swords, Michigan Wolverines
- JuJu Watkins, USC
"Investing in elite women's basketball talent is central to Unrivaled's mission," Luke Cooper, the president of basketball operations for Unrivaled, said in a statement. "This transformational, first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the best of the best and reflects our deep commitment to elevating the women's game and holistically supporting athletes."
The league's first-ever champion last season was Rose BC, who captured the title behind team captain Chelsea Gray back in March. The second season of Unrivaled is set for early 2026.