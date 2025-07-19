SI

Unrivaled Women's Basketball League Announces NIL Deals With Several College Stars

The 3-on-3 women's basketball league is now signing college stars to NIL deals.

Mike McDaniel

The Unrivaled women's basketball league has agreed to NIL deals with several college stars.
The Unrivaled women's basketball league has agreed to NIL deals with several college stars. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Unrivaled, the professional women's 3-on-3 basketball league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart in 2023, continued its impressive growth by announcing NIL deals with several college stars on Saturday.

Unrivaled signed the following players to NIL deals, with amounts yet to be disclosed:

  • Lauren Betts, UCLA
  • Sienna Betts, UCLA
  • Madison Booker, Texas
  • Audi Crooks, Iowa State
  • Azzi Fudd, UConn
  • Milaysia Fulwiley, LSU
  • Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
  • Flau'jae Johnson, LSU
  • Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State
  • Olivia Miles, TCU
  • Kiki Rice, UCLA
  • Sarah Strong, UConn
  • Syla Swords, Michigan Wolverines
  • JuJu Watkins, USC

"Investing in elite women's basketball talent is central to Unrivaled's mission," Luke Cooper, the president of basketball operations for Unrivaled, said in a statement. "This transformational, first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the best of the best and reflects our deep commitment to elevating the women's game and holistically supporting athletes."

The league's first-ever champion last season was Rose BC, who captured the title behind team captain Chelsea Gray back in March. The second season of Unrivaled is set for early 2026.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Basketball