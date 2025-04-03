Updated Women's March Madness Bracket
The women's 2025 NCAA tournament is entering its third and final weekend and the Final Four is set. Much like the men's bracket, the women's tourney experienced a chalky first couple weekends, leaving the Final Four filled with three No. 1 seeds—South Carolina, Texas and UCLA—and one women's college basketball blue blood, the second-seeded UConn Huskies.
With the Final Four set, let's take a look at an updated version of the women's bracket and then look ahead to Friday's Final Four showdowns.
Women's March Madness Bracket
Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four Schedule
No. 1 Texas vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 4, Tampa, Fla.
The defending-champion Gamecocks are making their record-tying fifth straight appearance in the Final Four, and have won two of the last three national championships. Meanwhile, the Longhorns are making their fourth Final Four appearance and the program's first since 2003. These two SEC rivals split the regular season series, then South Carolina won the rubber match in the SEC tournament. Can Texas knock off Dawn Staley and the mighty Gamecocks?
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 1 UCLA, 9:00 p.m. ET, Friday April 4, Tampa, Fla.
UConn, which has won a women's record 11 national titles, has the pedigree. The Huskies also have the best player in the tournament, in first-team All-American Paige Bueckers, and the winningest coach in women's college basketball history in Geno Auriemma. UCLA, meanwhile, has made it to two straight Sweet 16s and the program's first-ever Final Four under coach Cori Close.