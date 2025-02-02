USC Classily Celebrated Caitlin Clark’s Jersey Retirement Despite Upset Loss to Iowa
Sunday was a big day for Iowa basketball.
On the court, the Hawkeyes upset No. 4 USC with an impressive 76–69 victory. Making the win that much more meaningful was that it came on the day that the school was celebrating the retirement of Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 jersey, with Clark in attendance as the guest of honor.
After the loss, one might have expected USC to hustle off the court and get ready for their next game.
Instead, USC stayed out on the court to honor Clark as her jersey was retired.
It was a move of sportsmanship that was quickly celebrated.
Clark took a moment out of her speech to acknowledge the Trojans and the talent on their team.
“USC, good luck the rest of the way. I’m a big fan of all of you. JuJu [Watkins], you were awesome, and [head coach] Lindsay [Gottlieb] you do a great job. It was fun to watch you guys.”
After the game, and the ceremony, Gottlieb explained the team’s decision to stay on the court.
“This day isn’t lost on us from a non-basketball game piece of it. I’m really impressed with the atmosphere here. The love for women’s basketball. The appreciation for what Caitlin’s done,” Gottlieb said. “We had decided prior to the outcome of the game that we were going to stay out there and be a part of that, to honor her and where women’s basketball is.”
Sports are good.