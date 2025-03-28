USC's Lindsay Gottlieb Defends Mississippi State After JuJu Watkins Injury
USC delivered a definitive 96–59 win over Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament Monday—but the result itself wasn't what grabbed the headlines.
Instead, college basketball fans were left to grapple with the Trojans' star guard, JuJu Watkins, tearing her ACL chasing a loose ball. The injury ended her season—and caused some fans to direct online abuse toward the Bulldogs in their search for a scapegoat.
On Friday, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb defended Mississippi State.
"There was nothing to me that looked like it had any intent to hurt her," Gottlieb said via Alexa Philippou of ESPN. "I understand people being sad and hurt that she's hurt, but nobody in our camp feels like there was any type of attack on her and would not support any type of online bullying or things of that nature."
Gottlieb singled out Bulldogs forward Chandler Prater, who was guarding Watkins during her injury and has received much of the hate sent in Mississippi State's direction.
"(Prater is) a young person that was playing basketball too, and I'm sure did not want any part of a negative situation that it turned out to be," Gottlieb said.
The Trojans are scheduled to play Kansas State in the Sweet 16 Saturday.