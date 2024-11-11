NBC, Peacock to Premiere Docuseries Featuring USC Star JuJu Watkins
USC basketball star JuJu Watkins just started her sophomore season, and now she will be featured in a new NBC and Peacock docuseries titled On the Rise: JuJu Watkins.
The series will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock before the Trojans' highly anticipated matchup against Notre Dame at 4 p.m. ET. There will be two episodes shown that day, with the final four episodes releasing solely on Peacock.
UNINTERRUPTED, 4.4.Forty Media and State Farm are sponsoring the show. One of the show's executive producers is UNINTERRUPTED's LeBron James, while Watkins will also work as an executive producer.
"From the beginning it was important that 'On the Rise: JuJu Watkins' shine a light on the real challenges and triumphs that JuJu and her family have faced along this journey,” Danny Barton, 4.4.Forty Media Executive Producer and KLUTCH Sports’ VP of Sports Content, said via NBC. "We’re grateful to our partners and NBC Sports for sharing JuJu’s inspirational story as she becomes the first collegiate women’s basketball player to star in and executive produce her own show."
The show will highlight Watkins's life on and off the court after her historical freshman season at USC. Watkins broke the Division I women's basketball freshman single-season scoring record last season with 920 points. The previous record was held by Tina Hutchinson from 1983–84 when she scored 989 points for SDSU.
Before the start of this college basketball season, Watkins signed one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in women's college basketball history when she agreed to a multiyear deal with Nike.
In Watkins's first game of the 2024–25 season, she scored 27 points with 10 rebounds and four assists vs. Ole Miss. The Trojans are 2–0.