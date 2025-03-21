SI

VCU Head Coach Ryan Odom Nearing Deal for Virginia Men's Basketball Job

Odom authored UMBC's 2018 upset of No. 1 seed UVA, and will now lead the Cavaliers.

Mike McDaniel

VCU head coach Ryan Odom has emerged as the primary target of UVA's coaching search.
VCU head coach Ryan Odom has emerged as the primary target of UVA's coaching search.
VCU Rams head men's basketball coach Ryan Odom has emerged as the top target for the Virginia job, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello. A deal is expected to come together soon.

Odom's previous stops include Utah State and UMBC, where he led the Retrievers to a 2018 upset of No. 1 seed Virginia in the NCAA tournament. It was the first time that a No. 16 seed had ever defeated a No. 1 seed.

Odom is 201-117 in his career at Charlotte, UMBC, Utah State and VCU. He led VCU to a 28-7 record this season and an Atlantic 10 title.

