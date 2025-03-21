VCU Head Coach Ryan Odom Nearing Deal for Virginia Men's Basketball Job
Odom authored UMBC's 2018 upset of No. 1 seed UVA, and will now lead the Cavaliers.
VCU Rams head men's basketball coach Ryan Odom has emerged as the top target for the Virginia job, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello. A deal is expected to come together soon.
Odom's previous stops include Utah State and UMBC, where he led the Retrievers to a 2018 upset of No. 1 seed Virginia in the NCAA tournament. It was the first time that a No. 16 seed had ever defeated a No. 1 seed.
Odom is 201-117 in his career at Charlotte, UMBC, Utah State and VCU. He led VCU to a 28-7 record this season and an Atlantic 10 title.
