Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Coach Mike Young to Return to Program Next Season
Virginia Tech head men's basketball coach Mike Young is set to return to the program next season with an increased NIL package commitment for his program from the university, according to a report from Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.
Young, who is in his sixth season at Virginia Tech, has the Hokies at 13-16 overall and 8-10 in the ACC, despite having one of the youngest rosters in the league to go along with an NIL package that is lagging significantly behind several conference foes.
The news of Young's return comes after the Hokies took down Syracuse in overtime, 101-95, on Saturday in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech hosts North Carolina for senior night on Tuesday.
Young is 187-105 in five-plus seasons in Blacksburg, and has won one ACC title to go along with two NCAA tournament appearances.