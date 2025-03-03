SI

Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Coach Mike Young to Return to Program Next Season

The school has reportedly committed to an increased NIL package for the basketball program, which has been an issue for the last couple of seasons.

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech head men's basketball coach Mike Young will return to the program next season with an increased NIL package for his players.
Virginia Tech head men's basketball coach Mike Young will return to the program next season with an increased NIL package for his players. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia Tech head men's basketball coach Mike Young is set to return to the program next season with an increased NIL package commitment for his program from the university, according to a report from Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

Young, who is in his sixth season at Virginia Tech, has the Hokies at 13-16 overall and 8-10 in the ACC, despite having one of the youngest rosters in the league to go along with an NIL package that is lagging significantly behind several conference foes.

The news of Young's return comes after the Hokies took down Syracuse in overtime, 101-95, on Saturday in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech hosts North Carolina for senior night on Tuesday.

Young is 187-105 in five-plus seasons in Blacksburg, and has won one ACC title to go along with two NCAA tournament appearances.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Basketball