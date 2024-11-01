Washington Huskies to Retire Kelsey Plum's Jersey in Program First
Las Vegas Aces basketball star and U.S. Olympian Kelsey Plum will have her No. 10 jersey retired by the University of Washington in January 2025, the school announced on Friday.
Plum, who broke the NCAA women's basketball scoring record with 3,527 points during her time with the Huskies, will become the first women's basketball player to ever have her jersey retired by the school.
"I'm forever proud to be a Husky and UW is a special place that fundamentally shaped me both as a basketball player and as a person," Plum said in a statement on Friday. "It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends, and alumni. It will be a great feeling to look up at the rafters and see my jersey alongside those that I've admired for so long."
Plum's jersey retirement will kickoff with the "Forever 10" campaign that will honor the legacy of Plum as a Huskies basketball player. The celebration will begin during this Saturday's home football game against the USC Trojans, where Plum will be recognized during the break between the first and second quarters.
"Kelsey is one of the great basketball players of all time, and she's a UW legend," athletic director Pat Chun added in a statement. "An Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, Kelsey has inspired fans worldwide and countless young basketball players and student-athletes. We're so fortunate to have Kelsey in the Husky family and honored to celebrate her as one of the greatest to wear the Purple and Gold. We look forward to January and raising that banner with her name on it to the rafters where it belongs."