Women’s College Basketball Preview: Seven Super Sophomore Standouts
JuJu Watkins, USC Trojans, Guard
Arriving at USC with a daunting amount of hype, Watkins still exceeded expectations last year. The nation’s No. 2 scorer (27.1 points per game) set the national freshman scoring record (920 points) and took the Trojans to the Elite Eight for the first time in 30 years. “Her skill set, size and strength make her uniquely tough to guard,” says USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb. The 6' 2" playmaker will now look to refine her already well-rounded game.
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Guard
At 5' 6", she may look unassuming, but Hidalgo’s game is expansive. The point guard put up a staggering 31 points in her Fighting Irish debut—against would-be champions South Carolina, no less—and averaged 22.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.6 steals as a freshman. This season she will play alongside Olivia Miles, who returns from a season-ending knee injury, giving Notre Dame one of the most potent backcourt duos in the country.
MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina Gamecocks, Guard
She may have started just three times as a freshman, but Fulwiley, who averaged 18.4 minutes per game, made the most of her time on the court. Her game is packed with no-look passes, behind-the-back moves and flashy charges to the rim. She will look to incorporate refinement and discernment into her skill set, while taking on a greater role in Dawn Staley’s returning core as the Gamecocks attempt to claim back-to-back titles.
Mikaylah Williams, LSU Tigers, Guard
A 42-point explosion against Kent State is among the highlights from Williams’s freshman campaign, and perhaps a taste of what’s to come. Without Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith, Williams has a chance to step into the spotlight for the Tigers. “I’m expecting big things from her this upcoming season,” LSU guard Aneesah Morrow says. “I know y’all got to get a glimpse of her last year, but I feel like the potential for her is going to be outstanding.”
Audi Crooks, Iowa State Cyclones, Center
Last March, Crooks established herself as one of the most dangerous centers in the country, dropping 40 points against Maryland, the most ever by a freshman in the NCAA tournament. “Audi plays with an infectious joy that is so fun to watch,” says Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly, who added some offensive firepower from the portal to fill out around her. “She has an outstanding skill set that starts with excellent hands and footwork.”
Madison Booker, Texas Longhorns, Forward
The versatile 6' 1" star averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game last year, helping to lead the Longhorns to a 33-win season, their best showing since 1985–86. “Madison is special because nobody can guard her and she can play at almost every position,” says Texas guard Rori Harmon. With the roster back in full force and Booker having gained vital experience, Texas should improve upon last year’s Elite Eight run.
KK Arnold, UConn Huskies, Guard
As a freshman, Arnold was expected to be Paige Bueckers’s backup, but a series of injuries expedited Arnold’s rise. She started in 33 of the team’s 39 games, averaging 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Should the Huskies stay healthy, the roster will boast a backcourt with impressive depth. Arnold may be waiting in the wings until Bueckers departs for the WNBA, but last season proved she’ll be ready when called upon.