Women’s College Basketball Watchability: USC, UCLA Rematch Caps Regular Season
The final week of the regular season for power conferences is finally upon us, which means it’s nearly time to start handing out some automatic bids to the NCAA tournament. Before that, the Big Ten and Big 12 need to crown regular-season champions, Notre Dame and South Carolina must grapple over the final No. 1 seed and bubble teams will have one last chance to make their mark before entering the postseason.
Here’s what to watch in the coming days before conference tournaments tip off:
No. 4 USC Trojans (25–2) at No. 2 UCLA Bruins (27–1)
Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, Fox
In the ideal precursor to March basketball, the two best teams in the Big Ten will try to put their stamp on a No. 1 seed. JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen combined to score 50 and 46 points across the last two wins against Michigan State and Illinois, keeping the Trojans rolling on their current six-game tear. USC is already worthy of a one-seed with nine Quad 1 wins, as is UCLA, which currently boasts 10. This should just be a high-quality game, complete with two of the nation’s best in Watkins and Lauren Betts, and very well could be a Final Four—or even national championship—precursor.
No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (20–8) at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24–4)
Sunday, noon ET, ESPN
Notre Dame’s stumble couldn’t come at a worse time, though it’s not so much that the Irish are stumbling but that opponents are getting up for matchups against one of the best teams in the country. Losses at this stage of the year do at least give the Irish a chance to clean up whatever issues might be plaguing them, like the lackluster perimeter defense of the last two games. Louisville is the perfect test with strong guard play, but also being a team that Notre Dame dispatched by 18 points earlier in the season. The Irish, with only six Quad 1 wins, need a victory on Sunday or else risk getting passed by South Carolina for the final one-seed.
No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (22–5) at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks (26–3)
Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Unlike Notre Dame, the Gamecocks got their stumble out a few weeks ago, clearing the way for them to dominate against the likes of Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss. Since allowing 87 points to UConn, South Carolina hasn’t given up more than 59 in a game, a clear sign that Dawn Staley’s defense is still one of the best units in the country when it’s right. Beating Kentucky, another team that narrowly snuck into the committee’s latest top 16 reveal, would give the Gamecocks a whopping 13th Quad 1 win, a number that faithful fans will surely tout come Selection Sunday.
No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (24–4) at No. 19 Maryland Terrapins (22–6)
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox
Though the top two spots in the conference are reserved for the Los Angeles schools, Ohio State and Maryland represent the next crop of programs the Big Ten has to offer. Neither school beat USC or UCLA, but dominated the rest of the league for the most part. The Buckeyes boast the stronger résumé coming into this matchup but before a 52-point shellacking of Purdue, they hadn’t held up under the eye test, laboring against middling teams and scoring just 61 points in a loss to Indiana. Maryland hasn’t exactly wowed either since a 20-point loss at home to Nebraska, so if either of these teams fancies making some noise in the NCAA tournament, Sunday could be a solid launch pad.
No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs (27–3) at No. 17 Baylor Bears (25–5)
Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1
The battle for the regular-season Big 12 crown will take place in Waco, Texas, to close out the weekend. The Horned Frogs have gotten hot again after a road dud against Kansas State in early February and look to have all of the potential of a team that could make a deep run in March. But Baylor has been even better recently, cruising past Kansas State this last week to win a ninth game in a row. The last time these two teams met, in Fort Worth, TCU snapped a 37-game losing streak against Baylor thanks to a dominant performance from the trio of Sedona Prince, Hailey Van Lith and Madison Conner. Baylor took 24 more shots and had 12 fewer turnovers in that game and still couldn’t manage a win, so if the game plays out in a similar fashion, it’s hard to see the result being the same.
Bubble Games to Watch
Richmond Spiders (25–5) at Saint Joseph’s Hawks (21–7)
Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The A-10, home to one of the most impressive mid-major teams this season in Richmond, is scrapping to get a second team into March Madness. Saint Joseph’s is one of the two next best options alongside George Mason, but it’s the former that has a chance to beat the league-leading Spiders and bolster the résumé. The Hawks have been limping their way into the regular-season finale with three straight losses on the road in their last four games and will need some home cooking to end the campaign on a high note.
Minnesota Golden Gophers (20–9) at No. 23 Michigan State Spartans (20–8)
Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network+
The Golden Gophers dropped two recent games against fellow Big Ten bubble teams in Oregon and Washington, putting them closer to the cut line than they would’ve liked. The fact Minnesota is even in the mix for the tournament is a testament to the team’s depth after having lost key contributors Mara Braun and Taylor Woodson before the start of Big Ten play. Notching the first Quad 1 win of the season would go a long way in securing the Gophers a bid.
Virginia Tech Hokies (17–11) at Clemson Tigers (13–15)
Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Megan Duffy has done an excellent job at rebuilding the Hokies, a team that lost last season’s stars Elizabeth Kitley (turned pro) and Georgia Amoore (transferred), following the departure of coach Kenny Brooks to Kentucky. But will that result in a fifth straight NCAA tourney trip for Virginia Tech? The Hokies have hovered on the bubble for the better part of the season and haven’t played their best basketball of late, losing three of their last four. A win at Clemson is a must for VT’s hopes.
Marquette Golden Eagles (20–8) at No. 5 UConn Huskies (27–3)
Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, FS1
The Big East is desperately trying to get more than two teams (UConn and Creighton) into the NCAA tournament field, and Marquette seems the next best bet to fill that third spot. The Golden Eagles have won five straight, stifling teams in the process, but may need a win over the Huskies in Storrs, Conn., to solidify their case. The last time these teams met on New Year’s Day, Marquette lost at home by 32 points. Here’s hoping there will be a better fight on Sunday.
No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats (25–5) at Iowa State Cyclones (20–10)
Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2/Disney+/ESPN+
Kansas State bowed out of the Big 12 title race with this Monday’s loss to Baylor, but remains in the running for the No. 4 seed or better. However, Iowa State is the team to watch in this game. The Cyclones stomped their way back to the bubble with five wins in their last five games. If you haven’t gotten a chance to watch dominant sophomore center Audi Crooks (22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds per game), now’s your chance.