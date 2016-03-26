Get breaking news and SI’s biggest stories instantly. Download the new Sports Illustrated app (iOS or Android) and personalize your experience by following your favorite teams and SI writers.

Jeffery Simmons, a five-star defensive end who committed to Mississippi State in February, apologized on Saturday after video surfaced of him striking a woman several times.

In a video obtained by WCBI in Mississippi, Simmons is seen hitting a woman while she is on the ground. According to Jeffery, it was in response to comments the woman made in regard to a deceased family member.

“I take full responsibility for my actions that occurred on Thursday evening,” Simmons wrote in a Facebook post. “My apology goes out to the Taylor family and especially to Sophia Taylor. What was I thinking? Honestly, I wasn’t thinking, all I could think was this is my family and I am supposed to defend my family.”

According to WCBI, law enforcement is aware of the incident. The school has not commented.