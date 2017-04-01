These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was asked to leave a Tuscaloosa bar on Friday, according to AL.com.

Watson was seen at the Innisfree Irish Pub and filmed when former Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson approached Watson and told him to leave the bar.

Watson led Clemson to a national championship title over Alabama in January.

"Unfortunately a customer attempted to invoke the right to refuse service on our behalf and after being identified, was immediately asked to leave the premises following the incident," the bar said in a Facebook statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience this incident caused to our customers. We appreciate anyone that chooses to visit our establishment and hope to continue welcoming sports fans for years to come."