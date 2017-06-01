New Pac-12 divisions North South Cal Stanford Utah Colorado Oregon Arizona Oregon State Arizona State Washington USC Washington State UCLA

Remember this time two years ago when a big off-season debate was whether the Pac-12 South had surpassed the SEC West as the toughest division in college football? Yeah, that didn’t hold up, and the division produced only three winning teams last season. In the six-year history of the Pac-12 championship game, the North Division representative has won every time, and apart from UCLA’s three-point loss to Stanford in 2012, the South hasn’t even come close. USC should enter the 2017 season as the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12, so perhaps this is the year the South finally wins the conference. But apart from the Trojans, the rest of the conference’s strength still plays in the North.

Looking ahead, it’s necessary to consider that the programs most likely to be consistently successful are USC, Stanford, Oregon and Washington (you could argue for UCLA, but the Bruins seem unable to maintain an elite level of success for longer than a few seasons). So to create balance between the two divisions, two of those four teams need to be in the South and two in the North. That makes Stanford the most natural candidate to move.

In exchange, the North takes on Utah, a solid replacement that in the right years could contend for a division title, albeit not as regularly as the Cardinal. With this swap, the North should feature a compelling race in most years between Washington and Oregon plus Utah or Washington State in some years. The South would pit Stanford against USC with UCLA as the most regular challenger to those two. And under this divisional alignment, the North would hold three of the already played conference championship game victories (two for Oregon, one for Washington) while the South would also possess three (all Stanford).

The biggest obstacle here is how to schedule the four California schools. All four play each other each year, which means that with the current division setup, each plays one of the others as a divisional opponent (Cal vs. Stanford, UCLA vs. USC) and the remaining two as protected crossover games. If Stanford moves to the South Division, that would require Cal to play three protected crossovers, leaving only one conference game left to rotate among the three other teams in the South. That’s not a terrible outcome; few tears will be shed over such premier matchups as Cal vs. Colorado, Cal vs. Arizona or Cal vs. Arizona State being played only once every three years. Or if there’s robust resistance to that outcome, perhaps Cal vs. Stanford could be protected as an annual game with Cal vs. USC and Cal vs. UCLA being played three out of every five years.