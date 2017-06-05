College Football

Al Pacino to play Joe Paterno in upcoming Penn State scandal movie

0:36 | College Football
Ex-Penn State president, AD sentenced to two months in jail for child endangerment
Chris Chavez
43 minutes ago

HBO has green lit and will move forward with a new movie on the Penn State football scandal with Al Pacino playing former head coach Joe Paterno, according to Variety.

Barry Levinson will direct the film.

“After becoming the winningest coach in college football history, Joe Paterno is embroiled in Penn State’s Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal, challenging his legacy and forcing him to face questions of institutional failure on behalf of the victims,” the film's log line states.

Ranking all major college football programs by prestige

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of 45 counts of molestation and sentenced to 30–60 years in prison. Paterno was fired in November 2011 and then died of cancer in 2012. Paterno was not charged with any crime

The film has not been titled yet.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters