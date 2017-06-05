Ex-Penn State president, AD sentenced to two months in jail for child endangerment

HBO has green lit and will move forward with a new movie on the Penn State football scandal with Al Pacino playing former head coach Joe Paterno, according to Variety.

Barry Levinson will direct the film.

“After becoming the winningest coach in college football history, Joe Paterno is embroiled in Penn State’s Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal, challenging his legacy and forcing him to face questions of institutional failure on behalf of the victims,” the film's log line states.

• Ranking all major college football programs by prestige

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of 45 counts of molestation and sentenced to 30–60 years in prison. Paterno was fired in November 2011 and then died of cancer in 2012. Paterno was not charged with any crime

The film has not been titled yet.