The Most Expensive Stadiums Built in the U.S.

Oklahoma’s Bob Stoops will retire after 18 seasons as head football coach, Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman reports.

Stoops, 56, will be replaced by 33-year-old offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley.

Stoops will reportedly inform his players of his decision on Wednesday.

After taking over the program in 1999, Stoops went 190–48 at Oklahoma, winning the national title in 2000 in addition to 10 Big 12 championships (nine outright).