Think this game is ranked too high? That it shouldn’t even be on the list? I will not hear your complaints. This round of the now-defunct Border War may be No. 6 in my rankings, but it’s No. 1 in my heart.

The nostalgia effect certainly comes into play here; Missouri-Kansas was one of the more fun rivalries in sports until a conference move and pettiness ended it after the 2011 game. (If you haven’t deduced by now, I attended Missouri and was raised a fan of its heartbreaking sports teams.) But even if you have no affinity for the rivalry itself—which draws upon real Civil War-era enmity—the drama of the 2007 game can’t be denied. For one, it was the game’s first year at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, a neutral site. Going into the matchup, Kansas was ranked No. 2 in the country, Missouri No. 3. LSU, the country’s top-ranked team, had lost the day before, meaning the winner of Missouri-Kansas would go on to the No. 1 ranking.

Although the final score wasn’t necessarily close, Kansas did score 21 fourth-quarter points, and with 12 seconds left, Jayhawks quarterback Todd Reesing had the ball deep in his own territory with a chance at a miracle. The Tigers ruined that dream with a Lorenzo Williams sack for a safety, earning themselves their first No. 1 ranking since 1960 and a trip to the Big 12 championship game. (Spoiler: They lost that game to Oklahoma, and in a twist of college football luck, Kansas was the team of the two to get a BCS bowl berth that year. Missouri went to the Cotton Bowl.)