The University of Colorado officials disciplined three officials, including its chancellor and football coach for its handling of domestic violence allegations against a former assistant football coach, the school announced.

Chancellor Phil DiStefano will serve a 10-day suspension and athletic director Rich George and head football coach Mike MacIntyre will each have to make $100,000 donations to domestic violence causes.

All three will receive letters of reprimand and undergo Title IX and domestic violence awareness training.

The suspensions came after a woman accused former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin of domestic violence and said that the university knew about it and tried to cover it up.

An independent investigation by the WilmerHale law firm found there was no attempt to cover up crimes or break the law, but did note there were multiple failures to report allegations to authorities.

“All of us involved have learned that we have additional reporting responsibilities, and we will follow those procedures in the future,” MacIntyre said in a statement. “I had never been in a situation where one of my coaches was accused of abusing a spouse or partner.”

In the report, Tumpkin's ex-girlfriend said she told MacIntyre that Tumpkin had physically abused her throughout the majority of their three-year relationship.

MacIntyre then reached out to George on Dec. 10 informing him of the woman’s allegations. George in turn told DiStefano on Dec. 11 and MacIntyre says a second conversation with the woman on Dec. 10, telling her he reported the claims.

Colorado placed Tumpkin on administrative leave until Jan. 6, after MacIntyre and George learned that temporary restraining order was placed against Tumpkins at the woman's request.

Tumpkin resigned his position Jan. 27.

“For the athletic director and the head coach essentially to promote Tumpkin for a bowl game when they knew they had on their staff an abuser speaks for itself,” Peter Ginsberg, the woman's lawyer said. “The idea that they didn’t know what to do either reflects extremely poorly on their own ethics or is a disappointing rationalization.”

MacIntyre will be entering his fifth season at Colorado. The Buffaloes went 10–4 last season earning an Alamo Bowl berth. MacIntyre was named the Associated Press coach of the year.