On the first Saturday of the college football season, we get to see the team that’s No. 1 in nearly every preseason poll against a team that many people are ranking No. 2. It’s not every year this happens, let alone in a brand-new NFL stadium. (In fact, the opening of Falcons’ new home at Mercedes-Benz Stadium keeps getting pushed back, so it will have been in use for just a few weeks at the time of this game.) Alabama is a 4.5-point favorite almost three months out from the matchup, but a lot could change between now and Week 1.

What’s most interesting about this game isn’t necessarily its potential playoff implications; the loser could very well still have a good shot at making the field of four come December, should it win out. Instead, watch this game for what we might learn about these teams as they play potentially their toughest matchups right out of the gate. How has Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts developed in the off-season? And what about Deondre Francois, his Florida State counterpart? Both teams will feature top-notch defenses, and Alabama may feel the bigger loss of personnel on that side of the ball from a year ago. But the Seminoles will have adjusting of their own to do, having lost star running back Dalvin Cook to the NFL.