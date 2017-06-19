As the 2017 college football season begins to move from the distant to the near future, it’s time to take note of who could be the biggest stars of the year. While some of the biggest names in the sport are gone, like Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and LSU’s Leonard Fournette, a mixture of returning stars and new sensations are ready to take their place.

Over the next two weeks, we’ll reveal our list of the top 100 players this season, unveiling 10 players each weekday, counting down to the top 10 players, which we’ll announce Friday, June 30. The ordering on this list is not intended to simply reflect past production nor is it a reflection of the players’ status as potential NFL draft picks. Essentially the idea is if one were to conduct a fantasy draft to build a college football team from scratch, these are the players we’d want most.