College football's top 100 players of 2017
- Who will be the biggest names in college football this season? SI.com is making its picks for the top 100 players.
As the 2017 college football season begins to move from the distant to the near future, it’s time to take note of who could be the biggest stars of the year. While some of the biggest names in the sport are gone, like Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and LSU’s Leonard Fournette, a mixture of returning stars and new sensations are ready to take their place.
Over the next two weeks, we’ll reveal our list of the top 100 players this season, unveiling 10 players each weekday, counting down to the top 10 players, which we’ll announce Friday, June 30. The ordering on this list is not intended to simply reflect past production nor is it a reflection of the players’ status as potential NFL draft picks. Essentially the idea is if one were to conduct a fantasy draft to build a college football team from scratch, these are the players we’d want most.
100. Eddy Pineiro, K, Florida
How far away will Florida have to be from the end zone this year for coach Jim McElwain to turn off the green light for Pineiro? He hit an 81-yard field goal in pads this spring and went 3 for 3 from 50-plus yards in 2016, finishing 21 for 25 overall and landing second-team all-SEC honors in his first season playing big-time college football. If the Gators struggle to find continuity on offense once again this fall, Pineiro may be their most consistent source of points. — Eric Single
99. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
Florida State is one of the few programs that could lose one of the nation’s best players at a position (Dalvin Cook) and not suffer a huge dropoff in production. It helps when you bring in arguably the nation’s top recruit at that position. (Alabama’s Najee Harris has a strong case, too.) Akers is a 5’11”, 213-pound quarterback-convert who can both run through would-be tacklers and gallop away from them for big gains. The true freshman won’t be carrying the Seminoles’ rushing load by himself, but he should thrive as a change-of-pace option next to junior Jacques Patrick. — Chris Johnson
98. Deontay Burnett, WR, USC
It only takes one game to understand the sky-high ceiling Burnett could reach this season. While at times limited in 2016 behind top receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers, Burnett used the second day on the calendar of 2017 to show that this year will be different. He dominated the Penn State secondary in USC’s Rose Bowl win, catching 13 passes for 164 yards. Burnett demonstrated particular chemistry with star quarterback Sam Darnold in red zone, hauling in three scores in the game. Now with Smith-Schuster and Rogers gone, expect Burnett to post numbers like his Rose Bowl performance on a more consistent basis. The Trojans’ top receiver has surpassed 900 yards in each of the last six seasons. — Colin Becht
97. Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State
Fitzgerald is a member of a seemingly dying breed: the good SEC quarterback. All jokes aside, he put up head-turning numbers last season (2,423 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 10 interceptions; 1,375 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns) while mostly eluding the national spotlight as the Bulldogs suffered unsightly losses to South Alabama and Kentucky and settled for a 5–7 regular season record and a meeting with Miami (Ohio) in the St. Petersburg Bowl. Even if Mississippi State doesn’t take a big leap this season (and it very well could), Fitzgerald’s brilliant dual-threat playmaking will give SEC defensive coordinators headaches throughout the fall. — CJ
96. Porter Gustin, LB, USC
Less heralded than fellow Trojans linebacker Cameron Smith, Gustin was arguably the bigger playmaker last season. His 13 tackles for loss were the most on the team and his 5.5 sacks ranked second. Now a junior, the former four-star recruit is ready to become a national star. Gustin has already demonstrated he can thrive against elite competition, blowing up Washington’s pass protection for two sacks last season. As defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast enters his second season back at USC, he knows what he has to work with at outside linebacker. Opposing Pac-12 QBs had better learn, too. — CB
95. Ja’Von Rolland-Jones, DE, Arkansas State
The top pass-rusher in the Group of Five, Rolland-Jones was impossible to contain last season. He finished the year with 13.5 sacks, fifth most in the FBS and most in the Group of Five, and 21.5 tackles for loss, good enough to make him the first defensive player to win the Sun Belt’s player of the year honors since 2003. The scariest thing for opposing offenses this season? Rolland-Jones compiled those stats despite beginning the year as a second-stringer. Now with his spot as an every-down player solidified, Rolland-Jones has an opportunity to post even bigger numbers in his senior year and improve his draft stock. — CB
94. Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State
Often underappreciated because he plays in Ames, Lazard has been among the most consistent wide receivers in college football the past two seasons. The former four-star recruit could have played for more prestigious programs but opted for Iowa State, the team he grew up rooting for and where his dad played. He again had an opportunity to head for greener pastures with the ability to declare early for the NFL draft but chose to return to the Cyclones for his senior season. Now Lazard will aim to build on a 2016 campaign in which he caught 69 passes for 1,018 yards. Unlike many of the other wide receivers on this list, Lazard won’t have a big-name quarterback throwing to him—but that hasn’t stopped him before. — CB
93. Ralph Webb, RB, Vanderbilt
Webb broke Zac Stacy’s Vanderbilt rushing record with an entire season to spare, the fruits of his durability (he carries a streak of 37 consecutive starts into 2017) and consistent production (he posted seven 100-yard games last year and better than four yards per carry in all three of his seasons so far). He’s carried the mail for an offense that didn’t always support him with complementary playmakers, and unless the Commodores’ passing game takes a giant step forward this summer, Webb is almost assured another 270-touch season. — ES
92. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
You’ll hear plenty about USC’s star quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate, Sam Darnold, in the lead up to this season. Don’t ignore the player whom Darnold will be handing the ball off to at least a dozen times per game. After leading the Trojans with 1,082 rushing yards last season, Jones could bear an even larger share of the rushing workload in 2017 following the departure of veteran Justin Davis. Jones is a burner who can rip off big plays when he gets a sliver of space, and he’ll benefit from opponents dropping extra defenders in coverage to protect against deep throws from Darnold. — CJ
91. Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State
Francois led all freshman quarterbacks with 3,350 passing yards in 2016, bursting onto the scene in the season opener with 419 yards through the air in the Seminoles’ frantic comeback win over Ole Miss. He will be expected to improve his accuracy in his second year as the starter, but he should continue to make an impact with his legs after scoring five rushing touchdowns in 2016. After stumbling against the best defenses on Florida State’s schedule a year ago, Francois will be asked to go toe-to-toe with dual-threat counterparts Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson in the two toughest games on Florida State’s schedule. — ES
