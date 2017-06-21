Top college football recruit and defensive end Tyreke Smith participated at Ohio State's football camp wearing a shirt that read "I hope I don't get killed for being Black today."

He spoke to ElevenWarriors.com about the decision to wear the shirt.

“I decided to wear the shirt because I wanted to bring attention to the epidemic of blacks being killed at an alarming rate,” Smith said. “What we would like to do is have people talk about these issues to reduce the murder rate of African-Americans.”

“Whether people think that being black isn’t a task or not," he added to Cleveland.com "Being the individual I am and the spotlight I have, I felt that people would get the message if I wore the shirt. Because if I’m being real, people are looking at me even when I don’t know and I knew they would see the shirt.”

The shirt was made by his brother Malik, who plays basketball at Bryant University.

Smith is a four-star prospect out of Cleveland Heights High School and has drawn interest from schools like Alabama, Penn State, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame and Michigan.