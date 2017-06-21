College Football

Top college football recruit wears 'I hope I don't get killed for being black today' shirt at camp

Chris Chavez
43 minutes ago

Top college football recruit and defensive end Tyreke Smith participated at Ohio State's football camp wearing a shirt that read "I hope I don't get killed for being Black today."

He spoke to ElevenWarriors.com about the decision to wear the shirt. 

“I decided to wear the shirt because I wanted to bring attention to the epidemic of blacks being killed at an alarming rate,” Smith said. “What we would like to do is have people talk about these issues to reduce the murder rate of African-Americans.”

“Whether people think that being black isn’t a task or not," he added to Cleveland.com "Being the individual I am and the spotlight I have, I felt that people would get the message if I wore the shirt. Because if I’m being real, people are looking at me even when I don’t know and I knew they would see the shirt.”

The shirt was made by his brother Malik, who plays basketball at Bryant University.

Smith is a four-star prospect out of Cleveland Heights High School and has drawn interest from schools like Alabama, Penn State, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame and Michigan.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters