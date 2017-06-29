Three Michigan State players have been under investigation since January, when a woman alleged they assaulted her at an on-campus apartment. During spring football, coach Mark Dantonio spoke for 27 minutes about the allegations and investigation, telling reporters it would be “trivial” to talk about sports in his first public comment since National Signing Day on Feb. 1. In those comments, Dantonio discussed the suspensions of three players, who at the time remained unnamed, and the fact that they’d also been removed from university housing.

Out of those allegations came three investigations: a criminal case, a Title IX investigation and an external probe into the football program. For much of the spring, those inquiries unfolded, and on June 6, Dantonio confirmed that the three players—Josh King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance—had been charged with sexual assault and dismissed from the program regardless of the final verdict in the criminal case.

In addition, football staff member Curtis Blackwell was ruled to have violated Michigan State’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy; his contract was not renewed this spring.

And finally, the external investigation revealed no wrongdoing on the part of Dantonio, who alerted the proper officials immediately upon learning of the incident.

It’s impossible for a headline of this magnitude not to make the list, but what’s most interesting about the Michigan State incident was that it was, on the whole, handled properly. What a rare happening in the world of big-name sports—and though I’m not sure a school or team deserves congratulations for a proper response to sexual assault, I do think the Spartans deserve acknowledgment not only for their process, but also for Dantonio’s relative candor. It’ll be interesting to see if other schools in similar positions look to this as a model going forward.